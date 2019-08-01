Dillion Keane tries to think back to a time before he knew Jacob Meister. “Well he’s been on the team since I’ve been in high school, for the past few years," the senior recalled. "So he’s been on the team as far as I can remember." These days, Jake is a constant presence in the wrestling room at Bradford Area High School in Bradford, Pennsylvania, a small city just a few miles south of New York's southern border. During practice for the school's wrestling team, he hops from teammate to teammate, pinning most of them in record time. "He’s pretty tough," Dillon admits. "He takes it to me. I mean all the guys, I think he just had thirty pins." He turns to confirm the number with Jake. "Right? Were you counting? Something like that.” Jake nods.

Jacob is seventeen years old. He's currently midway through his junior year of high school. Although you wouldn't know it from his dominating performances in practice, his life had a bit of a rocky start. "When he was three, we were told he would never walk or talk," explains Mary Jo Hardy, Jake's mother. "As you can clearly see, he doesn’t talk, he’s non-verbal, he uses his iPad to speak, but he does walk, so we refer to Jake as being ‘differently-abled’ rather than disabled. It’s just ‘differently-abled.’” Jake has been fighting all his life, so it's perhaps not surprising he gravitated toward an activity so close to the battle he'd been waging for years. “He had an older brother who all through school," Mary Jo continues, "and that’s when Jake became basically addicted to the sport.”

Jake became a fixture at his brother's matches, cheering on not only him but the entire team. At home, his family would record WWE programs or college wrestling matches so Jake could watch. As Jake grew, and his passion grew with him, Mary Jo decided to make a phone call. "I was afraid, I was nervous, but knew he wanted to do it," she recalls.

The person she called was Bradford's Head Wrestling Coach Jamey Miller. "Mary Jo called and said “Do you have a problem?” I said, “No, I don’t have a problem with that. Let’s do it.” And just like that, Jake was a high school wrestler. “I called Jamie and we made it happen," Mary Jo remembers. "So he sits with the team, goes to practices when he can.”

Ever since Jake's focus has risen to another level. He keeps a calendar, his mother says, and religiously tracks the team's schedule. Meet days are the best, and it's all he can do to contain his excitement.

This past Thursday was Bradford's first home meet of the season. They were to face the Green Wave of Oswayo Valley on their brand new mats, emblazoned with an enormous, colorful owl spreading it's wings, Bradford's school mascot.

Jake was already excited. Before the match, a thought popped into Dillon's head, something he'd talked about a few times with Coach Miller and Jake's mother. “Dillon said, “Hey coach, are we going to do this or not?" Miller explains, discussing an idea to have Jake wrestle in an official meet. He'd been sparring with other members of the team in practice, but that's where it had stayed. The coach didn't need much convincing. "I said, “Yeah, let’s go ahead and do it.”



So Miller went to find Mary Jo. "Coach Miller came up to me at the beginning of the match and said “Hey, Jake’s wrestling today.” I said, “What?” So I was scared, I was really scared. I’m like can we just practice? “Nope, he’s wrestling tonight.”

Miller next went to inform Jake himself. “(I) Walked over to the bench and asked him if he was ready to wrestle," he recalls. "He popped up like a spring."

Everything then started moving quickly. The meet started and ended in a blur and after the final match. Jake's time had arrived. "When Jake walked out on the mat, I remember throwing my phone to somebody and asking them to record it," Mary Jo recounts. Dillon walked out with Jake to the center of the circle. His first opponent would be his friend and teammate. Miller's focus was on the mat. “The ref blew the whistle and away it went.”

It was over almost as soon as it began. Jake recorded two points quick on a take down, then Dillon spun and Jake rotated on top and anchored himself. After a handful of seconds passed the referee slapped the mat and blew his whistle. The crowd erupted. Both wrestlers helped each other up from the mat. The referee took Jake's hand and raised it, victorious.

Mary Jo looked on. "I’ve always been Jake’s biggest fan, so it was just amazing, amazing to watch," she reminisces. “When he was done, he just looked at me and smiled and he pointed at himself and I knew that he was just on the top of the world at that point.”

Jake had won his first match. Dillon was there with him. He'd lost, but was far from upset. He knew what Jake had gone through to get to that point and what he meant to the team, even when he wasn't wrestling. "It just brings us all together. During the matches, having him there, helping cheer on the team, I mean it just brings so much light to the team and to the atmosphere.”

"All of it is about Jake. I did everything because I want Jake to be recognized and for the team to be recognized and how important Jake is for us," Dillon elaborates, "and just that everyone needs to be able to take control in these situations and do what’s right and take the opportunities your given to make a difference in someone’s life. I’m glad I can help do that for Jake.”

For Mary Jo, that other kids would go to such extreme lengths to include her son and make him feel accepted is moving. “I think that it’s tough. I know that when I was in school, differently-abled kids were always separated. A lot of times kids don’t know how to interact with other kids with special needs, so to embrace a child like Dillon has and all the other teammates have, I can’t even put it into words. You just want the best for your child and when you have a differently-abled child you just worry so much more. All my fears have just been put to rest (about) Jake being part of this team. Like there isn’t a textbook that can teach you what these kids have brought to my son. It’s just amazing.”

The story has quickly spread around the country in the few days since the meet. The cell phone video, filmed and tweeted by Dillon's girlfriend Brooke, has made the rounds as well. It's appeared on ESPN's SportsCenter, The View, and CNN to name a few. Mary Jo finds all the attention to be a little much, but adds the newfound celebrity hasn't changed Jake much. “All he cares about is getting a cheeseburger at lunchtime," she laughs, "and looking forward to the next match.” He'll have plenty to do at those matches too. Coach Miller says the plan is to have Jake wrestle after every home match this year. The next opponent will be DuBois High School on Tuesday night.

For what the Bradford wrestlers have done for Jake, his mother is grateful. When asked what she'd want to tell them, "Just thank you. I can never ever repay any of you. I mean just one small act of kindness, it has changed somebody’s life.”

Jake and Dillon sit next to each other on the matted floor in an other wise empty room. Practice was over, and the rest of their teammates had left. Dillon looks at Jake and smiles. "It was pretty cool, huh?”, he says. Jake nods and smiles.