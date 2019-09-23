BUFFALO, N.Y. — While Buffalo Police will not go into specifics about the information that is coming in, a police spokesperson confirmed Monday that the surveillance video they released last week has garnered a number of new leads.

Detectives are still working to locate two people of interest shown in the surveillance video leading a child, believed to be the one later found on a west side porch on Monday, from the vehicle as it bursts into flames.

MORE: Surveillance video shows child found on porch being led from burning car by two people

Buffalo Police released three videos. One has a 2:54 a.m. timestamp, and it shows one a man walking along what appears to be a dirt road.

Police say he's walking toward where that burned car was found.

Next, at 3:01 a.m., the first suspect is shown again, with one other man and a little boy running away from the vehicle.

In the top left-hand corner, there's a bright flash. Investigators believe that light is the car on fire.

The third clip is an enhanced video of the last. That first suspect is seen again. It appears he's putting some sort of clothing on his head, which explains why initially it looked like he had long hair.

You'll also notice two plastic bags by his feet. Police believe in those bags is at least one or possibly two gas cans.

They confirmed the burned vehicle is the same one rented to the parents of Noelvin Valentin, who was discovered asleep in a cardboard box on a porch on Potomac Avenue. The family had traveled to Buffalo with a third person.

Since police have not yet been able to confirm the identities of the human remains in the burned vehicle, parents of Noelvin Valentin and that third person are still listed as missing.

Buffalo Police confirmed Thursday that there were two bodies in a burned car found earlier this week behind a warehouse on Tonawanda Street in the Black Rock neighborhood.

Police said that the vehicle is completely incinerated, with nothing more than ashes for contents and that it is now considered a homicide case.

If anyone has any information about the three missing adults, or the vehicle found on Tonawanda Street, you're asked to call Buffalo Police Homicide: 716-851-4466 or the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipline: 716-847-2255.

RELATED: Grandparents plead for expedited custody process

RELATED: Florida family meets women who kept boy safe

RELATED: Family of 3-year-old found sleeping on the porch located; police investigate burned-out vehicle with human remains inside