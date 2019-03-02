MACON, Ga. — Since 1910, the Boy Scouts of America has been an organization about tradition, adventure, and teamwork.

And as of February 1, girls can now officially join and earn the same rankings.

With the new saying of "scout me in," girls can now learn how to tie knots, swing an axe and shoot archery.

Krista Steele earned all of her Cub Scout patches in just one year, and she wears all 27 of them with pride.

The Cub Scouts, for kids up to age 10, went co-ed last year. Now that Steele is 11, she is one of the first girls to sign up for the Boy Scouts here in Central Georgia.

"It's really fun to see what they do and learn stuff that they get to do," said Steele.

For scout leaders, this is the perfect chance to be more inclusive and the girls have shown interest.

"If they wanna get out here and get their hands dirty and go out camping and learn real skills they can put towards life and carry on through generations in that tradition, who am I to tell them no? They're more than welcome to join my troop," said Troop 5 Scoutmaster Robert Thomas.

Bridget Matthews wanted to be a scout after watching her two brothers, so she begged her parents.

"I saw how my brothers were doing so well in Scouting and I thought 'maybe it's easy enough for me' and so I asked my mom multiple times," she said.

Her parents are in the process of starting their own co-ed troop in Bonaire.