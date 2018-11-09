Laredo, Texas — Organized crime is constantly finding innovative ways to operate on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border, but the same goes for law enforcement as they develop new strategies to crack down on their operations.

The latest initiative comes in the form of a tip hotline that is already yielding results.

Officials from both sides of the Texas border met at a port of entry in Laredo to send a message to the community that they can be trusted with their tips to help capture the region’s most wanted criminals.

“The main success that we’ve had is really regaining the trust of the communities on both sides which is manifested in the number of calls and the interaction with the community,” said Border Patrol Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Manuel Padilla Jr.

The U.S. Border Patrol along with the government of the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, launched the second phase of the “Security and Prosperity Campaign” in the border cities of Laredo and Nuevo Laredo.

The announcement comes three months after its debut in the Rio Grande Valley – both areas considered a hot zone for drug and human smuggling.

The binational initiative seeks not only to arrest those who make it to their top ten most wanted list, which is featured on billboards, but also crack down on all illegal activity by opening two lines of communication.

The first is a toll free 1-800 tips line (1-800-343-1994) and a WhatsApp messaging application for mobile devices under the number 1-956-333-0370.

Authorities ensure all information is kept anonymous.

“You’re going to see the billboards in different parts of the city, especially on the bridges,” said Tamaulipas State Governor Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vaca. “We’re sending a message that we’re working together.”

The tips go straight to investigators on the US side, who then review the information and share it with their Mexican counterparts.That is how officials said they are building trust with the community for which the program depends on.

Officials claim they are receiving hundreds of tips a day.

Padilla noted there are plans to continue expanding the program to other Mexican states that border Texas.

© 2018 KENS