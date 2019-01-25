TROY, N.Y. — An unoccupied Hudson River cruise ship broke loose from its moorings amid rising water and ice jams, floated slowly downriver and is jammed under a rail bridge in Albany.

The four-deck Captain JP III cruise ship was among several vessels that drifted from Troy downriver toward Albany early Friday morning, temporarily closing five vehicle bridges during rush hour and snarling traffic.

Officials say the cruise vessel hit a span in Troy before becoming stuck under the Livingston Avenue Bridge connecting Albany and Rensselaer. Amtrak says it's still using the bridge under "restricted speeds."

No injuries have been reported.

Police in Troy say a restaurant barge and several tugboats also broke loose. Authorities are trying to figure out how to free the stuck ship and secure the other vessels.