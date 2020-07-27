Blue Jays first opponent in Buffalo dealing with COVID-19 outbreak

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The first team scheduled to play the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo is now dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.
Multiple sources say players and coaches with the Miami Marlins have recently tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Marlins have canceled their home opener scheduled for Monday night. They are scheduled to play the Blue Jays at Sahlen Field in Buffalo on August 11th.
News concerning the Marlins prompted Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz to take to Twitter on Monday, voicing concern.
Meanwhile, preparations continue at Sahlen Field for the Blue Jays arrival in August. Several upgrades are needed to make the stadium ready for Major League Baseball.
Two On Your Side's Dave McKinley spotted the scoreboard being tested for the Jays games.