BUFFALO, N.Y. — Senator Tim Kennedy stopped by Oishei Children's Hospital this morning to hand out blankets for the "Warm Up Western New York Blanket Drive". Groups from all over Western New York chipped in to donate the blankets.

The goal was to collect ten thousand blankets and Senator Kennedy says they went way past that goal. Madelyn Howell, 6, collected 100 blankets all by herself for the children at Oishei. Senator Kennedy even gave her a special award for it.

Howell began collecting blankets three years ago during her birthday. Since then, she has asked guests who come to her birthday party to bring blankets for the drive instead of presents for her. She told 2 On Your Side she just wanted to make all the sick children feel better.

"When I heard about it I felt like because the kids were so saddened. I felt like I should do this because to make them happier."

Howell also said she already had plans to start collecting blankets for next year and she wants to surpass her goal to help more children have blankets.