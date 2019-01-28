BUFFALO, N.Y. — On the brink of the "Child Victims Act" being made law in the state of New York, Buffalo Bishop Richard Malone sent a critical message to Albany about the legislation via the Western New York Catholic website.

Malone started by saying that the Catholic bishops of New York support passage of a "survivor-focused child victims act" that "will allow ALL survivors of child sexual abuse to be heard."

He went on to say that they don't believe expanding the statute of limitations for criminal cases was adequate. The measure proposes an increase of the state's statute of limitations for criminal cases five years. Currently, child victims only have until their 23rd birthday to seek felony charges against their abusers. The bill would give victims an additional five years to press charges, until age 28.

The Child Victims Act would also increase the statute of limitation for civil actions. Child victims would have until age 55 to file civil cases against their abusers, as well as the institutions that enabled them.

And perhaps the most contentious part of the legislation is the one-year, one-time-only, look-back window for all victims to seek civil action regardless of how long ago the abuse occurred.

The Catholic Church fought this provision in prior versions of the bill saying it has the potential of creating a massive wave of lawsuits that could bankrupt dioceses across the state

But in his letter to Albany, Bishop Malone instead found fault with fact that the look-back window does not address "notice of claim" which he said "shields public schools and municipalities" from being held accountable.

State law requires a notice of claim be filed declaring an intention to sue within 90 days of an incident. If that doesn't happen, the victim cannot file suit regardless of the statute of limitations.

Lawsuits against private entities, such as churches and private schools, do not require a notice of claim.

The measure will likely pass today because of the Democratic majority in the Senate and a number of candidates vowing to push the measure through.

The Governor and the bill's sponsors had already agreed on the bill language last week.