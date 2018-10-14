BILLS VS. TEXANS - NRG STADIUM, Houston TX

FIRST QUARTER

The Bills opened the game moving the football. Josh Allen converted a 3rd and 6 rolling to the right and firing back to the middle of the field to hit an open LeSean McCoy for a gain of 22. The Bills had possession at the Texans 36, but struggled to deal with the crowd noise and a false-start had the facing 4th and 14 back at the Houston 46 and were forced to punt. The Bills defense got off to a strong start with Rafael Bush and Kyle Williams combining for one sack, and then Williams following up with another. The Texans were forced to punt but Ray Ray McCloud, after fumbling the opening kickoff that the Bills recovered, he fumbled on the punt return and the Texans were able to recover and turn it into points. Deshaun Watson hit DeAndre Hopkins for a 13-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

SECOND QUARTER

The Bills offense unable to sustain a drive, and special teams once again a disaster. This time it's a blocked punt that gives Houston the ball at the Buffalo 21. The Texans are able to add a field goal and lead 10-0.

