Bills backers in Kansas City have unique perspective on AFC Championship matchup

Bills fans in Kansas City watched Chiefs Kingdom celebrate a Super Bowl last year. Now, their team has a chance to knock the reigning champs out.

Bills fans are known for their generosity, their tailgating antics, and their strong backers communities in cities around the country. There are a lot of them living in Kansas City, and they have a unique perspective on Sunday's AFC Championship matchup.

John Rood, Jaimeson Coons, Kenneth Schmidt, and Kevin Weber have a lot in common. They're all 31-years-old, they're all originally from Western New York, and each of their respective careers took them to Kansas City. Rood is a teacher, Coons is in the Army, Schmidt is a doctor and Weber programs pacemakers. They didn't know each other before they moved, but now they talk every day. It's their mutual love of the Bills, and their favorite Kansas City Bills Backer's Bar, Al's Bar and Grill, that brought them - and keeps them - together.

"Moved out here and the first thing I did was look for, where are the Bills backers bars," Rood told 2 On Your Side.

Weber did the same thing.

"As soon as I got here I sought out other Bills fans," he said. "I knew the Bills backers across the country had a great presence, so I was like Kansas City had to be the same, and I was definitely not wrong."

"One day I was at work and somebody saw my desktop background it was the Bills, and they said, 'hey have you ever been to Al's Bar and Grill?' I said no," Coons said.

"If you can't be at a Bills game, the next best thing was going to Al's," Rood said of the days before the pandemic but restrictions on capacity and celebrations like hugging.

"There's a chant or a cheer for every player and every play," Coons described.

This is Al's Bar and Grill in Kansas City during non-pandemic times.



The Bills Backer Bar has brought ex-pats together over football and family for years. On Daybreak today I'm talking with four friends who met there and now cheer on the Bills together every week @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/7QCNgMRtLP — Lauren Hall (@LaurenHall) January 22, 2021

For Schmidt and his fiancé, the fan community they found at Al's helped ease their transition to Kansas City in 2019.

"People know kind of what food places to eat at are kind of similar to back home, how they compare," he said.

Even thousands of miles away - Bills Mafia needs family.

"We do Zoom meetings, we talk daily in a group chat, all of us," Jaimeson said. "Nonstop, all day every day. It's like a second family."

Last year, it was hard for Bills fans living in Kansas City to watch Chiefs Kingdom celebrate a Super Bowl without feeling a little jealous.

"When they won last year, I saw a lot of tears of joy. One of my good buddies was you know, sobbing," Weber said.

"It was like getting dumped at prom," Rood remembered. "Then watching everyone else, go on to like, go out and do stuff. Go to their prom parties afterward, and you're just standing in the corner, like sad."

Now that their team has a chance to knock the reigning champs out, they can feel the tide start to turn.

"We don't really know what to do right now. Here we are in the AFC Championship, playing Kansas City, we're here in Kansas City," Coons said. "All these people coming to travel, it's very surreal."

"A lot of people had waited their whole lives to see it, so I was like, you know what? They got their moment and some day that will be me," said Weber.