BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are making a change to the game day experience at New Era Field in hopes of addressing fan safety.

The team announced a revised policy on Wednesday that states fans who enter by bus or limo bus will no longer be allowed to tailgate near their vehicle. Instead, they will be sent to what is being called "Tailgate Village."

The newly created tailgate area is within the bus and limo parking lot.

“We want to provide a safe and fun experience in the Bus and Limo Lot,” said Bills Vice President of Operations and Guest Experience, Andy Major in an article posted on the team website. “That’s the overarching goal. We’re working closely with Tailgate Guys, which is a Bills partner, who have the expertise in fan tailgating and group tailgating."

The Bills say they worked with the Limousine Bus Taxi Operators of Upstate New York, Tailgate Guys and local law enforcement to create Tailgate Village.

The revamped Bus and Limo Parking Lot policy requires fans to purchase their parking permits in advance through Tailgate Guys.

Below is a price list the team posted online on Wednesday.

The pricing for each of the three tailgate packages, which are based on the number of people in each bus or limo bus, are as follows: