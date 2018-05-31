ALBANY - President Bill Clinton responded to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's remarks last year that he should have resigned over the Monica Lewinsky scandal, saying Gillibrand is "living in a different context."

Speaking during an interview set to air Sunday on CBS Sunday Morning, the former president said he disagreed with Gillibrand's contention last November that he should have left office.

“You have to — really ignore what the context was,” Clinton said, according to a preview of his remarks released Thursday CBS.

“But, you know, she’s living in a different context. And she did it for different reasons. So, I — but I just disagree with her.”

Gillibrand drew national attention last November when she told the New York Times that Clinton resigning in 1998 as president would have been the "appropriate response."

Gillibrand succeeded Hillary Clinton as New York's junior senator in 2009, and she has been a leading voice in the Senate against sexual harassment, which has only grown amid the #MeToo movement.

"Yes, I think that is the appropriate response," Gillibrand told the Times.

"But I think things have changed today, and I think under those circumstances, there should be a very different reaction."

Gillibrand later sought to clarify that she was trying to point out that in today's climate, Clinton would have had to resign.

A month later, the Democratic senator said President Donald Trump should resign amid sexual-harassment allegations against him.

Trump then tweeted: "Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office 'begging' for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump.

"Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!"

Gillibrand responded by calling it a "sexist smear attempting to silence my voice, and I will not be silenced on this issue."

There was no immediate comment from Gillibrand's office to Clinton's comments.

Gillibrand is seeking a second, six-year term in the Senate in November and is considered a potential presidential candidate in 2020.

She had been a supporter of the Clintons through her public life, drawing criticism from Clinton supporters after her comments last fall.

Hillary Clinton's former spokesman, Philippe Reines, said at the time on Twitter that Gillibrand has benefitted from the Clintons' help in her runs for office.

"Senate voted to keep POTUS WJC. But not enough for you @SenGillibrand?" he wrote.

"Over 20 yrs you took the Clintons’ endorsements, money, and seat. Hypocrite. Interesting strategy for 2020 primaries. Best of luck."

