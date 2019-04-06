WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Sebastian Bradley is a name many in Western New York know very well.

The young boy from Williamsville started a collection effort called Sebastian's LEGO Club, and hundreds responded to his request for LEGO sets after hearing about his struggle with brain cancer.

Sebastian told us last year that it was the small connecting brick toys that distracted him from the many cancer treatment visits. He wanted to share that gift with other sick kids.

Before his death on May 18, 2018, just five days after he turned 10-years-old, Sebastian donated hundreds of LEGO sets to Oishei Children's Hospital.

Since this May was his mother, Elizabeth's first Mother's Day without her son -- and it was also his birth month and the first anniversary of his passing -- friends of the family decided to hold another big LEGO donation drive.

Elizabeth works for the local Geico office in West Seneca. The insurance company and her co-workers donated hundreds of LEGO sets.

Geico and Walmart each made $2,500 donations that will be used to buy even more LEGOs.

Also, Sweet Jenny's and the Buffalo firefighter's union had their own collection sites and are contributing thousands of dollars worth of LEGOs to the effort.

On Wednesday afternoon, there will be a big coordinated drop-off at Oishei Children's Hospital.

"He would say it's remarkable. That's exactly what he would say," said Elizabeth Bradley, laughing as she remembered how her son responded at the hospital during the first LEGO drop-off January 2018.

"Even though it's coming to an end for this drive," she adds, "the LEGO Club is always accepting donations through the hospital website, and just thank you to everybody who's helping one way or another."

If you would like to make a donation for the big drop-off Wednesday, there's still time to do that.

You can drop off LEGOs and/or money for Sebastian's LEGO Club at the following location:

Geico: 1102 Union Road, West Seneca 14224.

Drop-off Hours:

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday

9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

You can also donate here: The Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation - Sebastian's Lego Club