Bidet company TUSHY to launch 'Cheek2Cheek' dating app; matches people based on bowel movements

TUSHY is also offering to pay for any couple’s wedding, up to $20,000, if they originally meet on "Cheek2Cheek" when it officially launches.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A bidet company is getting in on the dating app trend.

TUSHY, a company that produces and sells bidets, announced that they have flushed out a new dating app that will match you with someone based on one's bathroom habits.

The app, “Cheek2Cheek," will allow users to upload specifics about their bowel movements, bathroom habits and specifics in regards to their butt/gut health.

“The demand for human connection has never been higher. This period of social isolation has made things more difficult for single people to meet and connect with like-minded individuals. In turn, niche dating apps have risen in popularity. We’ve seen dating apps for Tesla owners, sea captains, bacon lovers and more pop up recently. Considering how many people are now working from home because of the pandemic - and how much time they are spending in their bathrooms - we figured it would be a good time to announce ‘Cheek2Cheek,’ a dating app for fecal aficionados,” said Miki Agrawal, Founder of TUSHY.

Similar to other dating apps like Tinder or Bumble, you will be able scroll through thousands of other profiles one at a time, either “liking” or “passing” before they can see their next suggested match.

TUSHY is also offering to pay for any couple’s wedding, up to $20,000, if they originally meet on "Cheek2Cheek" when it officially launches.

"Cheek2Cheek" will be available for both Apple iOS and Google Android devices and will launch in the coming months.

TUSHY is the same company that had interest in buying the naming rights to the Bills Stadium after it was announced New Era pulled out of their naming rights deal.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was quick to shut that idea down on social media saying, "They won't get it even if the highest offer."