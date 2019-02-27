Beto O'Rourke will not run for Senate in 2020, the Texas Tribune reported on Wednesday.

O'Rourke, in a statement through a spokesman, said he and his wife have made a decision "about how we can best serve our country" and that he would share the news soon, but his campaign staff wouldn't elaborate on his plans.

The Dallas Morning News on Wednesday reported that "numerous people close to O'Rourke" said he would likely announce his campaign for president soon.

O'Rourke's campaign spokesman, Chris Evans, declined to comment on the Morning News' report.

"Can't comment on their sources that aren't Beto," Evans said.

Earlier this month, O'Rourke said he would make a decision whether to run for president in 2020 by the end of February.

RELATED: O'Rourke won't rule out being vice presidential candidate

RELATED: Beto O' Rourke tells Oprah he's thinking about running for President

RELATED: Who is running for president in 2020 so far?