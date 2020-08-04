BUFFALO, N.Y. — Heading into late March, Fowler's Chocolates Inc. owner Ted Marks had a decision to make.

The fourth-generation candy maker was heading into one of his top events of the year, the Easter season. As a food manufacturer, his business was deemed essential, meaning he was allowed to continue producing.

But as the coronavirus pandemic tightened its grip on Western New York, Marks decided to act on behalf of his employees' safety. He shuttered the factory and two of his five retail locations on March 20, turning the Hamburg, Cheektowaga and Tonawanda stories into in-store pickup options.

He expected a major hit. Then online sales exploded.

