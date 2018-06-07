ARLINGTON, Texas -- The best and the brightest Arlington cops are responding to what is perhaps the strangest police call they've received. On Monday a team of officers lip-synced their rendition of the Spice Girls' hit "Wannabe."

You can thank the Irving Police Department for all of this. This is their contribution to the nationwide trend of lip-syncing law enforcement. It got personal when they challenged their fellow mid-city department to do the same.

"The other day Irving PD produced theirs, and they actually called out Arlington PD so we thought, we'd answer the call and try to have a little fun with it," said Lt. Christopher Cook of the Arlington Police Department.

Cook is playing the role of director inside a Dunkin' Donuts, perhaps a fitting location for a police-themed music video.

Sgt. Karen Standback and rookie officer Elizabeth Duong are her stars. Neither are bashful. "Oh, no, cause I can dance and sing -- so no surprises," Standback said.

"I didn't even know [Standback] could dance until yesterday when we were practicing. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, sarge has got some moves,'" Duong said.

Those moves were put to the test again and again. Several cameras and even a drone to capture all the action, a side of police we don't see often and that's exactly why they're doing this.

"I really hope that it shows that we really are human. We're just like everyone else. We can be serious when we need to, but at times, we know how to have fun," Standback said.

Now to the editing bay -- where Lt. Cook will work on what will hopefully become the next viral hit. The more people that see his officers behaving this way the better.

"Sometimes you see a lot of negative things in law enforcement and this is a time to break down those stereotypes and really connect with residents, so we're happy to be able to do that," Cook said.

