BUFFALO, N.Y. — Health officials are urging people to limit the amount of time they spend outside when the extreme heat arrives in Western New York.

Here's a list of just some of the things you can do indoors to beat the heat:

Visit one of Western New York's many museums, including the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, Buffalo Museum of Science, and the Explore & More Children's Museum at Canalside.

Head to an indoor water park. Palm Island Indoor Water Park is in Batavia. The Fallsview Indoor Water Park and Waves Indoor Water Park are both located in Niagara Falls, Ontario. You can also visit Splash Lagoon if you want to take a drive down to Erie, Pennsylvania.

Go see a movie. There are a number of new films that will be out when the heat arrives including "Midsommar," "Toy Story 4," and the live-action versions of "Aladdin" and "The Lion King."

You can also go bowling, find an arcade, visit the Aquarium of Niagara, go roller-skating, and so much more to stay cool and enjoy the weekend.