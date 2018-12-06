BUFFALO, NY - On July 5th, the 11 Day Power Play will retake the ice at HarborCenter. Last year, 40 players broke a record for the longest hockey game (251 hours) and in the process raised more than $1.2 million for cancer research.

As this was going on, Gary Crawford was reflecting on his own battle with the disease, just a year prior. The Tonawanda father of two underwent his final chemotherapy treatment in October of 2016, and had a new appreciation for those who work in the medical field, especially those who treat cancer.

This year, the Power Play is back, and even bigger than last year. Yes, it will still be 11 days, but this time it is called "The Community Shift". They are planning on more than 1,700 players, with community groups playing 4 hour shifts.

Gary thought it was time to come out of hockey retirement and will be playing with his two sons, Tyler and Justin. In fact, he will be playing on the Lightning Alumni team with a total of four father-kid combos.

The beneficiaries of this year's 11 Day Power Play are Roswell Park, Make-a-Wish and Camp Good Days and Special Times. For more information on the event, or how to donate, click here.

