WASHINGTON — Car seats, strollers, baby walkers, wipes, mattresses, bottles, YOU NAME IT. If it has to word baby in it it's probably on sale this weekend at Walmart during the Baby Savings Day.

Are you a new or expecting parent? Well this might be your lucky weekend because Walmart is hosting a Baby Savings Day and has deals on all things baby.

Baby Savings Day will take place at participating Walmart stores on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Parents will be able to talk to specialists, and rack up on samples and coupons for the family.

Find a participating store near you here.

Some items can also be found online and will be on sale until February 28.