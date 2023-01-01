The investigation revealed that an off-duty officer was listening to “audio porn” over his Bluetooth in his personal vehicle, and it was captured on his radio.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — An internal affairs investigation is underway after "audio porn" was broadcast over the Fairfax County Police radio system early Sunday morning, the department said.

The police department said in a news release that they were made aware of "inappropriate radio transmissions" broadcast just after midnight.

"Our Internal Affairs Bureau quickly investigated this alleged misconduct and the police officer involved was interviewed," the police department said in a news release.

The department said they confirmed an off-duty officer in his personal vehicle had his portable radio in the trunk of his car and forgot to turn it off.

The radio was inadvertently activated while the officer was driving, police said.

The investigation revealed that the officer was listening to “audio porn” over his Bluetooth in his vehicle, and it was captured on his radio.

"The 'audio porn' in question has been positively confirmed as the same file broadcast over our police radio system," police said in the release. "Our Internal Affairs Bureau is continuing this investigation."