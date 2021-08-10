Attorney for Cuomo accusers says clients are 'vindicated and relieved'

Cuomo announced on Tuesday that he will resign as Governor of New York State in two weeks.

ALBANY, N.Y. — An attorney for two women who accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment said her clients were “vindicated and relieved that Cuomo will no longer be in a position of power over anyone.”

Mariann Wang represents Alyssa McGrath and Virginia Limmiatis.

Executive assistant McGrath said Cuomo made inappropriate comments, including commenting on her neckline after staring down her loose shirt, regularly asking about her marital status and asking whether she would tell on another aide if she were to cheat on her husband.

Limmiatis is an energy company worker who said Cuomo ran his fingers on the lettering that ran across the chest of her shirt when they met in a rope line at a 2017 event. He then told her he was going to say there was a spider on her shoulder and proceeded to brush her chest with his hand.