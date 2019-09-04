BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say they've arrested 20-year-old Nathan Wasyl for a series of arsons overnight in the Elmwood Village.

The first started around 12:30 a.m. on Cleveland Ave. near the Elmwood Village.

Not long after that crews were called out to 81 Highland Ave., just a few blocks away.

Just after 2:30 a.m. crews responded to garage fires at 831 Elmwood Ave. and 208 Cleveland Ave.

Crews then responded to a fifth fire at 70 Penhurst Park just before 3:30.

Wasyl was caught riding a bike just a few blocks away on Middlesex. He's expected to appear in City Court later today. He's facing five counts of both criminal mischief and reckless endangerment, two counts each of arson and arson 2nd as well as burglary and trespassing.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries. One was released and is back on duty. The other is expected to be on leave for the next week.

All fires started in garages and are currently under investigation.

They are reporting damages at over $800,000.