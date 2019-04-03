BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 26-year-old Buffalo man is under arrest, accused of making a bomb threat against the county's Public Safety campus on Elm Street downtown.

Sean Vungaro is charged with a felony count of making a terroristic threat.

Dispatchers at the center said someone called on the afternoon of February 9 and warned them to leave the building because it was going to explode.

The Erie County Sheriff's Bomb Squad and two explosive detection K9 teams were sent to the building and after nearly two hours of searching, found nothing.

Vungaro is being held at the Erie County Holding Center on $10,000 bail.