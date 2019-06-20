BUFFALO, N.Y. — Heavy rain Thursday morning caused some minor flooding in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. After a bit of a break during the afternoon, more rain is expected on Thursday evening. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Allegany counties until midnight. Another inch of rain is possible in parts of those counties.
A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for Potter and McKean counties until 1 a.m.
Some places have already picked up 2 to 3 inches of rain. The rain has been particularly heavy in Olean, where a road has been closed due to a mud and debris slide.
Here are a few other recent rainfall totals, as reported by the National Weather Service in Buffalo:
Rushford 1.80"
Delevan 1.31"
Cattaraugus 1.30"
Glenwood 1.70"
Ellicottville 0.97"
Viewer Steve Piscitelli sent us these images of flooding in Ellicottville and Salamanca.