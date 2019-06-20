BUFFALO, N.Y. — Heavy rain Thursday morning caused some minor flooding in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. After a bit of a break during the afternoon, more rain is expected on Thursday evening. A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Allegany counties until midnight. Another inch of rain is possible in parts of those counties.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for Potter and McKean counties until 1 a.m.

Some places have already picked up 2 to 3 inches of rain. The rain has been particularly heavy in Olean, where a road has been closed due to a mud and debris slide.

Here are a few other recent rainfall totals, as reported by the National Weather Service in Buffalo:

Rushford 1.80"

Delevan 1.31"

Cattaraugus 1.30"

Glenwood 1.70"

Ellicottville 0.97"

Viewer Steve Piscitelli sent us these images of flooding in Ellicottville and Salamanca.

Flooding on Academy Street in Salamanca

Steve Piscitelli

Flooding on Sommerville Valley Road in Ellicottville

Steve Piscitelli