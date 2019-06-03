NEW YORK (AP) — A three-judge federal appeals panel is considering whether a former top aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo can remain free while he appeals his conviction on corruption charges.

A lawyer for Joseph Percoco told the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday that errors during his trial last year were the kind that will require a new trial.

Percoco was convicted a year ago of accepting more than $300,000 from companies that wanted to gain influence with the Cuomo administration.

He was sentenced to six years in prison. He wants to remain free while he appeals.

Percoco’s conviction was an election-year embarrassment for Cuomo, a Democrat.

Cuomo wasn’t accused of wrongdoing, but trial testimony presented an unflattering picture of the inner workings of his office.

