BUFFALO, N.Y. — If Antonio Brown didn't make it clear he did not want to come to Buffalo, his latest post on social media speaks for itself.

The former Pittsburgh Steeler wide receiver made headlines here in Western New York and across the NFL when rumors swirled weeks ago that he had been traded to the Bills.

It was first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and then quickly extinguished by Brown himself, commenting on an NFL Instagram post about the rumored trade with "Fake News."

After being traded to the Oakland Raiders, Brown is now trolling the Bills on social media.

Brown posted a meme of himself referencing Drake's "Hotline Bling" song, giving the Buffalo Bills logo a dismissive face reaction and a talk-to-the-hand gesture, as to not be bothered with the team. While the bottom picture shows Brown with a laughing smile and an Oakland Raiders logo.

When asked about the Antonio Brown situation and the narrative that players didn't want to come to Buffalo, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane candidly said, "I'm trying to keep my words...That pissed me off."

