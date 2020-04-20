BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has pushed for random antibody testing as the State Health Department works to learn more about the COVID-19 virus.

The testing is now underway across New York State.

On Monday, 2 On Your Side learned about a few area Wegmans locations where testing was underway.

2 On Your Side's Dave McKinley reported on Monday that the Amherst Street Wegmans was one of 20 grocery stores across the state to conduct coronavirus antibody testing.

Since the FDA approved New York's antibody tests, Cuomo says the New York State Department of Health will be able to take thousands of antibody tests across the state. The governor says the tests will be given at random, though he did not elaborate on how exactly the process will work.

Melissa DeRosa, secretary to the governor, says 3,000 of the state's 19.5 million people will be tested beginning Monday.