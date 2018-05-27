BUFFALO, N.Y. — Early-morning heat and humidity didn't stop thousands of runners from winding their way through the Queen City early Sunday morning for the annual Buffalo Marathon.

Nearly 7,500 runners from 43 states and 13 different countries laced up their running shoes to make the 26.2 mile trek. Runners also took part in the half-marathon.

The starting gun went off at 6:30 a.m. when temperatures downtown were in the mid to upper 60s and humid.

The top men's finisher was Tim Chichester, of Hornell, NY. He finished in 2:18:06.

Laura Anderson, of Rochester, was the first woman to cross the finish line. She completed the marathon with a time of 2:57:06.

Laura Anderson with an impressive and emotional win for the Buffalo Marathon! pic.twitter.com/gbg3NNvaLi — Buffalo Marathon (@BuffaloMarathon) May 27, 2018

The Buffalo Marathon is about more than just crossing the finish line. Participants also give back to the community. Over the past four years alone, the Buffalo Erie Marathon Association has donated $270,000 to various charitable organizations, including Hospice, Kevin Guest House, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, and the Buffalo Police Athletic League.

