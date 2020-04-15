BUFFALO, N.Y. — The effects of the coronavirus pandemic are obviously wide-ranging, many people who are out of work are trying to figure out how they're going to keep feeding their families. One Western New York man is in that boat and he has literally dozens of mouths to feed.

Jeff Musial operates Nickel City Reptiles and Exotics. For the past 21 years he has been a staple at places like the Erie County Fair, visits to schools, nursing homes and community events. The COVID-19 outbreak has all but cleared his schedule, canceling all the shows he depends on to feed his animals. Musial has had donations of food, but with his animals, he needs very specialized items.

"The tough thing is these are exotic animals so they're set on kind of exotic diets, so you have to get the special things, papaya and kiwi and mangos. It's just been so difficult," Musial said.

To help out, Musial has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money so he can stay afloat and feed his animals until the crisis is over and he can get back to scheduling shows.

RELATED: #FeedHamburg bringing food and supplies to families in the Southtowns

RELATED: Make-A-Wish Western New York brings a little bit of Scotland to recipient whose trip is on hold

RELATED: Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra musicians keeping their chops up at home