BUFFALO, N.Y. — As of Tuesday afternoon, a Facebook post by John Podmore of Buffalo — posted on July 12 — has more than 1,700 shares close to 800 comments. The post shows what appears to be five different dogs at the Buffalo City Animal Shelter, all in kennels in varying states of uncleanliness. Some pictures show feces smeared across the floor.

A number of folks who commented on and shared the post asked 2 On Your Side to look into it.

We took those cleanliness concerns to the City of Buffalo asking to have a look at the kennels.

The request was made at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. It wasn't until about three hours later, at 1:15 p.m. that we were given the go-ahead to stop by the shelter on Oak Street to check out conditions.

The City Animal Shelter has five kennel rooms that house the dogs. Shelter Director, Kelly McCarthy tells us the pictures were taken in Kennel E.

2 On Your Side observed that all kennels in all five rooms were clean on Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to our request to see the condition of the shelter, we asked the city spokesperson to make someone available for an on-camera interview on the topic. They turned down that request.

McCarthy did talk to us off camera claiming Podmore posted the pictures as a form of retribution. She says she wasn't there to witness the interaction between Podmore and shelter staff, but she believes Podmore was upset with how long his dog was held at the shelter and how much he had to pay in fees.

McCarthy sent us the following statement:

"I'm deeply disappointed that an individual frustrated with the system, would defame the City Buffalo Animal Shelter without the insight into the dedication and hard work that the staff gives every day."

According to the latest numbers, we're told there are 58 dogs at the shelter and 65 cats/kittens.

They have 15 paid staff members and 150 volunteers. McCarthy tells us it's the staff members who care for and clean up after the animals, and three to four staff members work each shift.

In his post, Podmore says he observed the same feces and urine in the kennels two days in a row.

The Shelter Director says this is impossible since staff makes rounds every 20 minutes.

We did reach out to Podmore to see if he had a response to the shelter director's comments. He turned down our request for an interview but did respond via Facebook, in a direct message:

"I don't have any problem with the animal shelter. It's not right that the animals have to sit in their own feces. Why would I need to get back at them? That's kind of childish. The only problem I have is that it's disgusting. And the evidence is there. You see it."