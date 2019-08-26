BUFFALO, N.Y. — U.S. Attorney James Kennedy and Williamsville anesthesiologist Sreekrishna Cheruvu have come to terms on an agreement that will dismiss all criminal charges against Cheruvu.

Cheruvu, who treated patients for opioid addiction, was charged in 2014 after he was said to have defrauded insurers out of $628,000. He pleaded guilty in 2018 in federal court to reduced charges of theft from a health care benefit program. For more on this story, please visit the Buffalo Business First website.