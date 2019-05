AMHERST, N.Y. — Amherst Police are asking for your help finding a missing woman.

They say 89-year-old Marjorie Vesley last spoke with her family Monday night. She was supposed to be at a dentist appointment in Amherst at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Marjorie is 5'02" tall with short white hair and may be driving a red Ford C-Max Hybrid with a New York license plate number CFN3207.

If you have any information on where she may be, call Amherst Police at 716-689-1311.