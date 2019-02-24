AMHERST, N.Y. — Police in Amherst are asking for help locating a 19-year-old man who was reported missing Sunday morning.

Police say Dylan Pohrte was last seen by his family around 4 a.m. when he left their home in the area of Millersport Highway and Eggert Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Amherst Police at 716-689-1311.

Pohrte was last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt with a blue eagle on the front. He was also wearing blue jeans and black Nike sneakers.

Pohrte has three tattoos on his chest, arm and wrist.