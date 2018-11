AMHERST, N.Y. - Amherst Police need your help in locating a missing man who has autism.

The police department released information about the two missing people on their Twitter page.

John, 32, is an autistic black male who lives on Leonore Road. He is 5'11", weighs 200 pounds and is bald. He was last seen wearing a bathrobe and bowling shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call Amherst Police at (716) 689-1311.

© 2018 WGRZ