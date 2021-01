Fire officials say the fire started in an upper floor of the house, causing an estimated damage of $120,000.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nine people are being assisted by the American Red Cross following a house fire in Buffalo's Kensington neighborhood.

Buffalo firefighters were called to 13 Kermit Avenue just before 5 p.m.

