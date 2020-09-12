Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Bills' QB makes team history as the first Bill to win the award 3 times in a season.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen's command performance on Monday Night Football continues to draw acclaim from across the league. The Bills quarterback was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season. Allen is the first Buffalo player to achieve that honor.

Allen led the Bills to a 34-24 win over the San Francisco 49ers, passing for 375 yards, completing 32 out of his 40 pass attempts. Allen also matched his career high by throwing for 4 touchdowns.