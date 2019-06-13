There's an eleventh-hour deal to reform rent control in New York State.

Lawmakers in Albany have reached an agreement that would radically reform regulations in favor of renters, and it appears the bill will pass before the end of this legislative session. This bill is aimed at holding landlords more responsible, by making it more difficult for them to raise rents and evict tenants.

The focus is on apartment buildings in New York City, but other cities like Buffalo can opt in if this becomes a law. This would simply require final approval by each county government. The state's current laws are set to expire on Saturday.