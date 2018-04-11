WEST POINT, N.Y. — Aurora, one of the Air Force's falcon mascots who was injured during a prank before the school's rivalry game against Army on Saturday, is expected to makes a full recovery.

The 22-year-old falcon suffered an undisclosed injury and was being brought on the flight back to Colorado to see a specialist at the Air Force Academy, according to Troy Garnhart, associate athletic director for strategic communications at the school.

According to a tweet from the Air Force Academy, master falconer Sam Dollar and the veterinarians at Fort Carson expect Aurora to make a full recovery.

According to the Colorado Springs Gazette , West Point cadets took Aurora from an Army colonel’s house as part of a prank during the week leading up to Saturday’s game at Michie Stadium. The newspaper characterized the injury as “potentially life-threatening” at the time.

According to our Master Falconer Sam Dollar and the wonderful veterinarians at Ft Carson, #Aurora is expected to make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/69G6nfQO0s — USAFA (Official) (@AF_Academy) November 4, 2018

The falcon was also reportedly able to fly around her cage at the vet's office Sunday morning and was in good spirits.

We are incredibly thankful to let everyone know Aurora is in good spirits and was able to fly around her pen this morning! She will see a specialist this afternoon to determine if x-rays are necessary, but this is an extremely good sign. pic.twitter.com/BSFlYb4mCN — USAFA (Official) (@AF_Academy) November 4, 2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press