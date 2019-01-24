NEW YORK — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that a three-way agreement on the Child Victims Act is expected to be voted on Monday.

Cuomo said in a statement:

"For too long, society has failed these survivors of abuse and their traumas at the hands of authority figures have only been compounded by a justice system that denied them their day in court. In New York, this ends now. Passing the Child Victims Act is a key part of my 100-day Agenda. I'm proud to say the time is now to pass this critical legislation to end this heinous injustice once and for all and give these victims their day in court."

The measure would extend the statute of limitation regarding child sex abuise crimes so that any victim up to age 50 could file a lawsuit against the abuser and any institution which enabled them. That raises the current age limit of 23 and a one-year look back window. Governor Cuomo has told us he is on board "If you were abused by a member of the clergy, or someone else, you deserve to have that acknowledged. And that's what the child victims act is all about."