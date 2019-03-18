ALBANY, N.Y. — Advocates are pushing for a law that already exists in most states, which requires schools to teach kids about sexual abuse.

It's called Erin's Law, and it mandates teaching students about things such as the difference between inappropriate and appropriate touching and how to report abuse.

The bill's passed the New York State Senate but not the Assembly, with critics saying education officials should make the decision on what to teach children, not lawmakers.

