BUFFALO, N.Y. — Meteorologists at the National Weather Service have spotted something very interesting however quite dangerous on satellite imagery today which suggests very strong winds are growing more likely this afternoon.

It’s a phenomenon called a sting jet. It’s an area of enhanced winds within a developing powerful storm. There is a cloud structure that forms due to these high windsand takes the appearance of a scorpion’s tale thus getting the name sting jet.

This feature is currently over the Western end of Lake Erie and is expected to move over Western New York between 3 and 6 PM which could allow the wins to grow even stronger.

Here is the tweet that the National Weather Service sent out this afternoon.