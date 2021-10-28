A scammer's email appears to have set into motion a bogus $108,000 payment

Erie County District Attorney's office is now investigating how the DPW and Comptroller's Office were fooled into making the payment.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Where did the breakdown happen?

The Erie County District Attorney’s office has opened an investigation to figure out how county government got scammed out $108,000.

Back in August, the county comptroller’s office issued a $108,000 payment that turned out to be a clever hoax.

The money was for asbestos removal that’s been on-going in the underground parking area at the Rath Building. Cerrone Construction of Niagara Falls is nearing the end of that two-year project.

2 On Your Side has obtained an email chain that lays-out how the scammer set the payment into motion.

On Aug. 2, someone pretending to be a Tamara Welker of Cerrone Construction sent an email to Darryl Ambrose at the Erie County Department of Public Works (DPW) which was overseeing the contract.

The email laid out a supposed problem with a bank account “experiencing a glitch” and asking who to send to bank account information to receive the payment.

The email address was subtly misspelled. Instead of @markcerrone.com, two-letters “c” and “e” were switched, to become @markecrrone.com.

The subsequent email chain passed through the hands of Jackie Pulsipher, the DPW Senior Systems Accountant then to John Solecki, the director of accounting services for the comptroller’s office who tells the fake-Tamara Welker to send the new bank account information to Deputy Comptroller Cheryl Mekarski.

That’s the end of the email chain, so it is not clear who was responsible for verifying that the request to change bank accounts was actually coming from Cerrone Construction.

Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw said, “DPW got a scam email. They fell for it.”

Mychajliw insisted that the certification process is not the job of his office, “We have a staff of 30. There is no way the office of Erie County Comptroller could monitor all of the accounting contacts of different departments and different elected officials it would literally take years to pay anyone.”

However in 2019, Mychajliw revised the county’s accounting policies. A portion of it reads, “The Comptroller’s Office oversees the County’s disbursement process to ensure that only authorized disbursements are made.”

Mychajliw and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz have been political enemies for years. But Poloncarz is also a former comptroller himself and says the responsibility for checking payment destinations is the comptroller’s office.

“As the former Comptroller, I know there should be protocols in place to insure that this doesn’t happen. You just don’t get an email and change banking instructions based on an email. You confirm it,” said Poloncarz.