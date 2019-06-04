PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — After 17 years working in her thriving children’s hair salon, Brat Box, Geneva Coleman got to work Friday morning to find the contents of her business dumped in the parking lot. Coleman said she didn’t see it coming.

“No notice, no information, no nothing: we have a lease- a 2020 lease.” She said.

The Suitland strip mall, called St. Barnabas Place, was sold to a new owner with New Generation Property Management last spring. Coleman said she’s had difficult dealings ever since. She thinks the owner wants the current businesses to pay significantly more in rent or move out. She also thinks the new owner is targeting the black-owned businesses.

“Rent paid, but he wanted to come in here and ask for more rent, Coleman said.

WUSA9 reached out to New Generation Property Management for comment, but received no response.

Bruce Kurlander, a lawyer representing the owners of a liquor store in the strip mall, said the new owner tried to get his client evicted by accusing him of selling loose cigarettes illegally. That case was thrown out. Kurlander said he’s now trying to negotiate a buy-out for his client, who invested $160,000 in the store shortly before the strip mall changed hands.

Another tenant, Arlissa Patterson, has owned a hair salon in the strip mall for nine years. She also believes the tenant is unfairly targeting black business owners.

Patterson said the owner accused her of selling drugs out of her business. Patterson won that case.

“I’m losing money. He’s harassing me.” Said Patterson.

More recently, she received notice she owes money for add-ons she never agreed to in taxes, water usage, and supposed security improvements. She avoided eviction Friday - because she’s fighting back with her lawyer. She will have a hearing Monday.

“I want a fair hearing. I want a hearing," she said.

Geneva Coleman has hired a lawyer and will also be in court Monday.

She decided to move her business elsewhere. She expects to be in her new location on Marlboro Pike by late May.