A picture of an egg that was posted Jan. 4 on Instagram has now become the most liked picture on the popular platform, beating out Kylie Jenner.

The Egg Gang account's username is @world_record_egg.

The account's bio reads "Kylie Jenner has the record for the most likes on an Instagram post with 18M. Can we beat it with a picture of an egg?"

The egg surpassed Kylie Jenner's post Sunday night and is sitting at around 19 million likes at the time of publishing this story.

The most liked picture on Instagram as of Jan. 13, 2019.

