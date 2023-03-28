A new bill aims to bring nursing students into the workforce quicker

Students assess real-world scenarios through mannequin simulations for clinical rotation hours.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the nursing shortage continues to affect hospitals in Western New York, a new bill passed by the State Legislature this week aims to ease that struggle.

At Trocaire College, nursing instructor Pauline Phillips gloves up to demonstrate an important lesson for the next generation of nurses.

"Nursing is a sector that's continuously growing. Dynamics are changing, so it's up to us as educators to ensure that they're prepared," says Phillips.

Phillips is using life-like mannequins to train nursing students. It allows them to confront real-world scenarios like inserting breathing tubes, administering shots, or learning how to deliver a baby. It's all a part of an effort to alleviate the nursing shortage.

"We have to make sure that they are up with the times. They know their skills because they're going to be taking care of people like my colleagues and me. So, they have to be able to adapt to changes," Phillips stated.

On Monday, a new bill passed the state legislature, allowing students to assess real-world scenarios through mannequin simulations. In return, students will use the gained hours to suffice clinical rotation hours. The bill now awaits Governor Hochul's signature.

"It will essentially alleviate the stress on the system. On the health care system," says the President of Trocaire College, Bassem Deeb.

Deeb says the simulations were already in place at Trocaire, but the new law will allow the college to use more resources to train nurses. By 2030, the National Center for Health Workforce Analysis reports, the need for Registered Nurses (RNs) will skyrocket from 2.8 million to 3.6 million.

With an emphasis on what nurses like Pauline Phillips believe to be the best medicine.

"Safety. Safety. Safety," says Phillips.