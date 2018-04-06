Today's top stories:
- The search for the missing 14 month old boy in Sodus has been called off. The investigation is still going on but until they receive "credible" information, the search will be significantly less active.
- Construction on a $3 million project to improve pedestrian safety on Main Street in Williamsville begins today. Some lanes will be closed but not during typical morning and evening commuting hours.
- More lane closures were added overnight on I-290 eastbound between Colvin and Niagara Falls Boulevard.
- Randy Lee, assistant general manager of the Ottawa Senators, is set to be arraigned this morning in Buffalo. He's facing harassment charges after allegedly grabbing a 19 year old Westin Hotel shuttle driver while also making lewd comments.
- 32nd annual Jim Kelly Golf Tournament happening today with proceeds benefiting the Kelly for Kids foundation.
© 2018 WGRZ