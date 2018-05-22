BUFFALO, N.Y. - Cheryl Ruttlen-Brown watched quietly from a distance on Monday afternoon as cars buzzed past her home on Burlington Avenue, a street in the heart of the Kensington-Bailey neighborhood.

As these drivers approached the intersection from the back of the house, making their way toward the Kensington Expressway, they could not immediately see the devastation at 86 Burlington. A fire had ripped through the front exterior of Ruttlen-Brown's home on Sunday afternoon, leaving the majority of the structure in ruin. The family lost almost everything they owned.

But all drivers could see — until they arrived at the intersection, at least — was a team of about a dozen volunteers greeting them with collection bins.

"How are you doing? We're accepting donations. This family lost their house in a fire," volunteer Todd Timmons told one driver. And then he pointed across the street, revealing the charred aftermath at 86 Burlington. The man glanced over, then promptly donated some loose change into the bin. "Appreciate that. Thank you so much."

By the end of the day, the volunteers had collected almost $1,000 for Ruttlen-Brown, who did not have homeowner's insurance. She had just bought the house a few months ago.

Yet, here she was, watching complete strangers donate money to help her rebuild her life.

"I am so loved," she said, standing in front of what remained of her home. "I am so blessed."

Ruttlen-Brown, a well-known education and anti-violence community advocate, still hadn't processed the events of the past 24 hours. Firefighters canvassed the block for hours just after 1 p.m. on Sunday, spraying down the porch after the fire tore open almost every room in the house.

Nobody was inside when the flames started.

"I came home and my house was on fire. I don't know what happened," Ruttlen-Brown said, adding that firefighters don't seem to know the cause yet either. "It was the worst experience... well, one of the worst experiences I've had."

A worse experience came five years ago.

Her 30-year-old son, Rashad Patton, died on Oct. 6, 2013 after a drive-by shooting on Cambridge Avenue. Refusing to let go of her son's memory, his mother had kept all of his belongings, as any mother would.

They were all destroyed in the fire on Sunday.

"They're gone. Forever. Letters he had written, that I would go back and read, and helped me get through what I experienced in 2013, they're gone," Ruttlen-Brown said. "I'm left with what's here and there's nothing I can do with that."

No monetary donation could ever replace her son's belongings, but the community's kindness has helped her cope over the past day and a half.

Iyona Wilson, a young member of the Buffalo Peacemakers, often works side-by-side with Ruttlen-Brown on community issues. She calls her "Mrs. Cheryl."

"She's just the best person you could ever meet. She's a mother, an aunt, to people off the streets," Wilson said. "As much as we can help, we're just ready to get them back on their feet."

So the volunteers will continue their work at the corner of Burlington and the Kensington Expressway. They will stand at that same intersection all week, starting each day at 11 a.m., hoping to build on their successful first day of donations on Monday.

"Never in a million years would I have thought that people who came through here, who don't even know me, that gave from their heart knowing this was really a loss," Ruttlen-Brown said. "I am so thankful at the people who stop by and gave and who continue to give."

