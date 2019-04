NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — After a cease-and-desist order by the Town of Cambria prevented some planned events at the 25-acre Sunflowers of Sanborn last fall.

New amendments to the town's zoning rules will allow the Brachmann family to submit a schedule of events at the wildly popular venue along Saunders Settlement Road for this summer.

The sunflowers should be in full bloom during August and September, so bring your camera and a smile.