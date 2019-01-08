BUFFALO, N.Y. — A study of on-street parking options indicates that the perception that downtown Buffalo is parking challenged is off base.

The study, conducted by Buffalo Place Inc., found there have been 321 new on-street parking spaces created between 2016 and this year — growing from 2,478 metered and, in some instances, free locations, to 3,114 spots. That includes both public and restricted locations in a stretch of downtown between Edward Street on the north and South Park Avenue to the south and Niagara Street to the west and Michigan Avenue to the east. For more on this story, visit the Buffalo Business First website.